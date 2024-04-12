Pet-friendly Comfort Inn & Suites, MainStay Suites present Otsego Co. Animal Shelter with donation

GAYLORD — Earlier this month, Comfort Inn & Suites/MainStay Suites presented the Otsego County Animal Shelter with a significant donation.

The pet-friendly hotels have pledged to donate 10% of their pet fees each year. That portion totaled $2,500 in 2022 and again in 2023.

”Giving back to the community is essential to make sure our guests, employees and the community itself are safe and well cared for now and always. I’m thankful our local ownership is so involved in investing back into our community and dedicated to the sustained support for our local animal shelter. We love hosting our guests who bring their furry friends with them and take pride in supporting the animals locally that need a loving hand,” said Collin Wilson, General Manager.

Comfort Inn & Suites is part of the Choice Hotels family, and MainStay Suites is Gaylord’s only extended stay hotel. The hotels are located on the same property at 831 West Main Street.