Good Day Northern Michigan, Friday, April 12

Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center is excited to welcome a facility dog who will support the children and families they serve.

The one-year-old golden-doodle, Henry, will work alongside TBCAC’s staff to support children, families and community partners. Director of fund development, Madeline Saucedo, and director of intervention services, Teresa Lutke, introduce us to Henry.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Matthew Kenslow

Matthew Kenslow is a substitute teacher, author, juggler and influencer with over one million followers.

Advertisement

April is Autism Awareness Month, and we want to highlight people with autism like Matthew who are living their best lives.

You can follow Matthew on Instagram, YouTube, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

Good Day Northern Michigan - NCCMH

At the end of the Autism Awareness Month, North Country Community Mental Health is putting on a wonderful acceptance walk.

Christine Dillon from NCCMH tells us why these events are important not just in Michigan, but everywhere.

Advertisement

Good Day Northern Michigan - Petoskey District Library

It’s National Library Week, and the Petoskey District Library’s Adult Services is working on a unique program.

They are in the process of recruiting “human books,” to bring together a “library” of real people and their experiences with prejudice. Executive director Val Meyerson tells us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - MyNorth 4/12

Cara McDonald, senior editor for MyNorth (part of the 910 Media Group) gives us an inside look at Traverse Northern Michigan magazine.