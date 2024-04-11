O.J. Simpson, controversial former football star acquitted of murder, dies at 76

In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. (AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76.

Simpson’s attorney confirmed to TMZ he died Wednesday night in Las Vegas. A message posted Thursday on Simpson’s official X account - formerly Twitter - said he died after battling cancer.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the statement said.

Advertisement

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson earned fame, fortune and adulation through football and show business, but his legacy was forever changed by the June 1994 knife slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

Live TV coverage of his arrest after a famous slow-speed chase marked a stunning fall from grace for the sports hero.

He had seemed to transcend racial barriers as the star Trojans tailback for college football’s powerful University of Southern California in the late 1960s, as a rental car ad pitchman rushing through airports in the late 1970s, and as the husband of a blonde and blue-eyed high school homecoming queen in the 1980s.

“I’m not Black, I’m O.J.,” he liked to tell friends.



