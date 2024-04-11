Mt. Pleasant Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau and Soaring Eagle Casino receives tourism honors

The Mt. Pleasant Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and Soaring Eagle Casino are getting some recognition for their efforts to bring more tourism to the area.

The two groups received the Innovative Tourism Collaboration Award in the marketing category at the Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference.

They were recognized for their partnership promoting a ‘Mt. Pleasant Experience Package’ at the casino’s outdoor summer concert series.

Advertisement

Content and communications director of the Mt. Pleasant Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Jordan Ensing, said it was all an effort to get people already visiting the area to explore more of it.

“It was the first time we’ve ever actually applied for an award as the Mount Pleasant Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. So, receiving this award is amazing for us and we are so proud and thankful, and we can’t wait to see what else we have coming next. And then we are partnering again with Soaring Eagle in 2024,” said Ensing.

Ensing said the outdoor concerts bring in more than 13,000 people to the area.

For more information about Soaring Eagle Casino’s outdoor concert series, please click here.