EPA issues new regulations on PFAS in drinking water

This week, the Biden administration issued the first national requirements restricting PFAS content in drinking water, a move advocates say will help improve health outcomes throughout the country.

PFAS are a group of chemicals used in manufacturing that can take over a century to break down in nature. In the human body, they can lead to numerous negative health effects, including cancer, immunodeficiency and decreased fertility.

The EPA says that the chemicals can be found all around — in drinking water, wildlife and certain types of fire extinguishing foam. The agency estimates that these regulations will impact 100 million people throughout the nation from exposure.

Advertisement

Sandy Wynn, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, said that Michigan has already been a national leader in pfas regulation and that the national standards would go even further in reducing pfas exposure. Wynn said that the the regulations would go a long way toward protecting human health and the environment.

“The bottom line is, we don’t want it in our fish, we don’t want it in our wildlife, we don’t want it in our deer,” she said. That is a big part of our economy, and I think we have a responsibility to make sure that this we find a way to clean this up because it is traveling into our Great Lakes.”

Wynn said that PFAS contamination will likely never be fully completed, since the chemicals are so widespread and resistant to breaking down. But she said these regulations would help reduced exposure to the harmful substances.

Officials suggest those worried about their drinking water to contact local health and environmental agencies and to utilize certified filters to remove pfas from tap water. The EPA also suggests those receiving water from a well to conduct their own testing with purchasable kits.