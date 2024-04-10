Hubbard Lake man charged with assault with a dangerous weapon

Michigan State Police photo Shane Michael Karl (Derrick Carroll)

ALPENA COUNTY — On April 5, troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post and deputies from the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a report of an alleged domestic assault involving a weapon at a residence on Hubbard Lake Road in Hubbard Lake.

Both parties involved called 911 to report the incident, officials said.

The suspect, 33-year-old Shane Michael Karl, was at the residence when officers arrived, they said. The victim had fled to a neighbor’s home and called 911, according to reports.

Advertisement

The victim stated he and Karl had gotten into an argument, troopers said.

During the argument, Karl pointed a handgun at his head and threatened to shoot him, troopers said.

Troopers said they then found the handgun in the living room.

Karl was placed under arrest and arraigned in the 88th District Court in Alpena County on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony firearms, and one count of domestic violence.