Excellence in Education: Dawn Little from North Elementary School in Newport

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Dawn Little from North Elementary School in Newport.

Q: What advice do you have for other teachers?

A: Don’t expect every day to be the same. Go in there. You have to roll with the punches. It’s not going to be here’s my lesson plan. This is how the day is going to go. Most of the time my lesson plans are made and we deviate from them a lot. So you have to be able to change.

Dawn from North Elementary, part of the Jefferson Public School District, receives a $2,000 check from the lottery commissioner, Susanna Shkreli.

