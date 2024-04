Joshua David Galle

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — The former Charlevoix County Veterans Affairs director is accused of embezzling from the department.

Joshua Galle is charged with 27 counts of embezzlement as a public official.

Investigators say Galle took $50 Meijer vouchers intended for 27 veterans from 2021 to 2022. He was in charge of giving these vouchers to the veterans, but investigators say he kept them and used them for himself.

Some of the veterans he claimed to have given the vouchers include two who passed away.