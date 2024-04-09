City Of Cadillac amends ordinance to address housing shortage to some pushback from residents

The City of Cadillac is loosening up some of their rules in hopes of attracting more housing to the downtown area.

The community development director John Wallace said the changes would give the planning commission more discretion in varying regulations within the ‘residential planned unit development section’ of the ordinance.

Wallace said the planning commission will be able to vary the design criteria within the project. He said it also relaxes requirements in the minimum size site and the number of units proposed.

That opens the door for projects like a 48-unit apartment complex, currently being proposed for a vacant lot on Lake Street near Mitchell that the commission said would help address the housing shortage, but that plan is raising concerns for some people, like longtime resident and local attorney, Bill Barnett.

“You have a size eight foot going into a size two shoe size. It’s way too big and it violates all variances that would ever occur. All rules are being flipped on their head, and I think this is a big permanent mistake,” said Barnett.

Barnett said the proposed apartment complex in Cadillac is four times too big and shouldn’t be allowed.

With downtown being right next to residential neighborhoods, Barnett is worried about the impact for people on both sides of Bremer and Pine Streets.

“The density of people in that area would be a problem. Traffic buildings too close to the road. Parking seems like it would be tough there. They have one and a half spots for each of the 48 units. That’s similar to the lofts,” said Barnett.

He said the ordinances were put in place for the whole city and if the planning commission is able to skirt those rules, he feels it could cause ripple effects.

“The staff of the city came to the city council and said, ‘Don’t do this, you’re sunsetting something for a year or six months and it comes back. And when it comes back, if you don’t have things in place, you have nonconformity and also a spot zoning issue that would be permanent,” said Barnett.

He said that causes uncertainty which makes potential developers hesitant.

Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace said he does agree with Barnett about the sunsetting but that’s the only point he agrees with.

“We’ve seen much larger projects in Cadillac Lofts, and I’ve gone by there many times and there’s no traffic issues. So, there’s been absolutely no congestion, no traffic issues on the last project, and I would expect the same for this project,” said Wallace.

Wallace said without the changes, projects like the badly needed 48-unit apartment complex would have been rejected outright.

He said the amendments are necessary because the ordinance is out of date with the needs of Cadillac.

“The ordinance wasn’t written specific to downtown, and the densities permitted at that location are no longer valid. Given the changes in the city and the changes in the dynamics of what’s happening downtown,” said Wallace.