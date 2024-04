The Charlevoix county sheriff’s office is asking for your help locating a missing juvenile out of Charlevoix county.

12-year-old Stephanie Nicole Schlabach is missing.

She stands at just over 5 feet tall, 140 pounds- with waist long black hair in a braid.

Advertisement

Police say she typically wears glasses.

They also say she could be wearing a blue jacket, green shirt, black leggings, pink shoes, and carrying a gray backpack.

Update: The child has been located and is safe.