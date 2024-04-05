Workers complete restoration of Michigan’s Capitol building dome

LANSING — Workers at the Michigan capitol have just finished a once-in-a-generation renovation of the building’s dome. Before the scaffolding comes down, Capitol staff gave reporters the opportunity to get a view they can’t see anywhere else.

A mountain of scaffolding was put into place to allow workers to reach the dome, which sits over a hundred feet off the ground floor.

“Ten thousand individual pieces of scaffolding 40 tons of weight — this is only going to happen once every 30 to 40 years,” said Barb Thumudo, assistant Capitol facilities director.

It’s the first time in more than 30 years that anyone has been able to safely access these areas of the building, which sit 160 feet from ground level.

The spire on the outside of the dome reaches up another 100 feet from there.

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. (Sheldon Krause)

Thumudo drew particular attention to the eight allegories, a series of paintings lining the dome that represent Michigan - agriculture, industry, education and more.

“We wanted to have symbols of things important to the state when we built the building when it opened in 1879,” she said.

An 'Allegory' painting on the interior of the Michigan Capitol building's dome. (Sheldon Krause)

Before electricity, Thumudo said the dome was lit with a ring of fire.

And while that is no longer there, the building has retained some of the ornamentation that once guided the flames.

“We have over nine acres of hand painted surfaces on a capitol building. It is what makes us unique as far as far as capitol go, you will never find another state capitol in the country that has this much decorative paint as we do,” she said.

More than one hundred gold leaf stars line the top piece of the dome, each about the size of a hand.

Visitors will soon be able to lie on the building’s glass floor and gaze up at the stars, a favorite activity for school children and adults alike.

According to the capitol commission, more than 200-thousand schoolchildren visit every year.

Thumudo says it would be nice to give visitors the full capitol experience.

“We really had to think of everything we can possibly do to make that work for us, to make sure that we’ve covered everything that we could while it was in place and do it quickly so that we weren’t depriving people of the view — because that is the number one view in our Capitol, just to come in on the glass floor and look up 160 feet to the oculus,” she said.

The interior of the Michigan Capitol building's dome while undergoing a renovation. (Sheldon Krause)

The project which began last summer has already concluded, but just removing the scaffolding will take around six weeks.

Visitors from all over the state and beyond should be able to see the iconic building in its full form by the end of May.