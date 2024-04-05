Upper Peninsula ferry service battle continues

The battle between people living on Chippewa County’s Neebish Island.... And their ferry service provider continues.

The Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority runs the ferry service from Barbeau to Neebish Island.

Last month.... The US Coast Guard told Eupta the crew had been out of compliance for their scheduled hours.

Advertisement

At a board meeting earlier this week-about three dozen concerned citizens showed up to express displeasure in eliminating the ferry service between 6 PM and 6:30 AM during the work week.

They say it leaves them no time to do evening activities or attend school functions.

Some even said it would lower property values on the island.

Eupta executive director Pete Paramski says his hands are tied due to the imposed coast guard regulations.

Advertisement

Paramski added it would not be financially sustainable to add a second crew and shift.

He says that alone would cost Eupta an additional half million dollars a year.