New rendering of Gotion Plant in Green Township released

A new rendering of the electric vehicle battery plant in Mecosta county was revealed to the public this week, with construction slated to start this fall.

Gotion representatives say the construction on the nearly three million square foot facility will happen in two phases. Each phase will build two of the four buildings including production halls, offices and labs. Some tree removal has begun at the site and Gotion spokesperson Chuck Thelen said they are moving through the permitting process which could take six months.

“We already submitted for the county based permit and I hope by the end of this month, end of April, we will have the rest of the permits submitted to the state so that they can begin their procedure, which again takes about six months. I’m excited and all our new employees are excited about hiring local people. We’ve received hundreds upon hundreds of applications,” Thelen said.

A virtual town hall at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 6 is open to public questions and feedback.