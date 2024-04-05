Michigan Department of Education grants $3.2 million to 14 districts, including Kalkaska, Mancelona, Central Lake and East Jordan

Fourteen Michigan school districts are receiving more than $3.2 million in grants from the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) to connect students and families with supportive adults and wrap-around community resources.

Students in the schools will benefit from an MDE partnership with Communities In Schools of Michigan, Communities In Schools of Kalamazoo, and Communities in Schools of Northwest Michigan.

“I applaud these 14 school districts from all across Michigan,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice. “Their efforts and our partnership with Communities In Schools mean children in participating school districts will experience improved outcomes. With support in reading, math, and other areas, students will be better positioned to graduate from high school and achieve their life dreams.”

The grants will fund placing full-time student support coordinators in schools, among other initiatives.

Some Northern Michigan schools benefiting from the program include:

Central Lake Public Schools, $49,162

East Jordan Public Schools, $70,376

Kalkaska Public Schools, $49,940

Mancelona Public Schools, $63,090

“With this grant specifically, we’re looking at some social emotional support, family support. Weekend food support, those type of things. So, you know, we wrote it, so we had some different opportunities. But again we’ll be able to have a responsible adult who will work with kids and help coordinate some different activities,” Superintendent for Kalkaska Schools, Rick Heitmeyer said.

The grant aligns with Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan Goal 2, to improve early literacy achievement, and Goal 5, to increase the percentage of all students who graduate from high school.