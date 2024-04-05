Kalkaska man charged with home invasion, aggravated stalking and several other charges

David Wayne Moore-Amos

KALKASKA COUNTY — On April 1 at 10:11 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post and a deputy from the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a residence in Kalkaska Township after a call was made to 911 and screaming was heard in the background.

A woman was asking for police to come to her residence, troopers said.

The troopers and deputy arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who said 40-year-old David Wayne Moore-Amos from Kalkaska came to her residence, kicked in a door and began yelling at her, troopers said.

Advertisement

The victim had a personal protection order against Moore-Amos, they said. He also had a conditional bond release from a previous arrest indicating no contact with the victim and a failure to appear warrant for his arrest, they reported.

Moore-Amos was in the garage of the residence when troopers arrived and was taken into custody, troopers said.

Moore-Amos was arraigned April 4 in the 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County on one count of home invasion first degree, one count of aggravated stalking, one count of escape from lawful custody, one count of domestic violence, and one count of malicious destruction of a building less than $200.



