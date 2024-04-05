Check your cinnamon right now - some brands might have lead contamination

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are urging Michigan families to stop using some brands of cinnamon found to contain elevated levels of lead.

On March 6, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked six companies whose cinnamon brands were found to contain elevated levels of lead to voluntarily recall the brands. Five of the six companies have issued recalls. This recall applies to the following brands of cinnamon and links to more information about those recalls are included:

La Fiesta Brand Ground Cinnamon .87 oz, Recall Information.

Marcum Ground Cinnamon 1.5 oz, Recall Information.

MK.

SWAD Brand Cinnamon Powder in clear 3.5 oz bags, Recall Information.

Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 2.25 oz, Recall Information.

El Chilar Ground Cinnamon “Canela Molida,” Recall Information.

The FDA has identified several stores where these products might be found, including:

Dollar Tree.

Family Dollar.

Save a Lot.

Patel Brothers.

The FDA is monitoring this situation and will provide updates about the specific recalled lots and code numbers at bit.ly/FDA-Cinnamon-Alert.

Consumers are advised to stop using these brands of cinnamon and throw them away immediately.

Because these products have a long shelf life, MDHHS reminds consumers to check their homes for the affected brands and discard them.

”There is no safe level of lead in the body for any person, and lead is particularly harmful to pregnant individuals,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “If you are concerned about your child’s exposure to lead, please talk to your health care provider about blood lead testing.”



