Career fair coming to Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is hosting a career fair 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

The jobs offered range from food and beverage workers, massage therapy, lifeguards and housekeeping at the resort. Summer or year-round positions will both be advertised.

“Have a chance to work at this incredible property and facility. I mean, we have people who have been here for more than 40 years, multiple people, and that tells you anything. It just shows that this is a really incredible place to work. We’re a family here and there’s so much to learn, grow and do because you get some incredible perks working here, too,” Caroline Rizzo, GT Resort and Spa Communications Manager said.