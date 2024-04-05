Addiction Treatment Services enhances rural mobile care unit

An upgrade from a local non-profit helps bring treatment to people who struggle with substance use disorders by removing the barrier of transportation to services.

“In rural communities, they don’t have the same resources that we do,” Paula Lipinski, Addiction Treatment Services CEO said.

Addiction Treatment Services has grown it’s outreach to Kalkaska, Antrim, Benzie, Manistee and Wexford counties. The program helps connect people with other services or provides medication assisted treatment. The organization says that it’s a way to keep that connection to communities that may not have the ability to get help otherwise.

“It’s extremely scary to get help. There’s a lot of shame and guilt associated with the disease. The probability of that being a fatal disease is greater. And so these services are hopefully at least the beginning of getting people some life saving help,” said Lipinski.