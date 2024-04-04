What songs we are listening to during the solar eclipse?

Monday’s solar eclipse is expected to pass over Michigan at 3:12:40 p.m. and end at 3:14:13 p.m. Two minutes is about enough time to listen to one of your favorite eclipse songs, and here is what our team will be tuning into on Monday.
Here’s who suggested some of the songs on our list.
Lots of people!
Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler
Michael Stevens (Meteorologist)
Steal My Sunshine - LEN!
Jeremy Erickson (Photojournalist)
Soak Up the Sun - Sheryl Crow
Meg Lau (Media Consultant)
Blinded by the Light - Bruce Springsteen/Manfred Mann’s Earth Band
Logan Kassuba (Digital Producer)
Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden
Blister in the Sun - Violent Femmes
Sunshine (Go Away Today) - Jonathan Edwards
Dan Firnbach (News Producer)
Ain’t No Sunshine - Bill Withers
Here Comes the Sun - The Beatles
Eclipse - Pink Floyd
Cara McDonald (Executive editor at MyNorth Media)
Solar Power - Lorde
Walking on Sunshine - Katrina & The Waves
Sunny Came Home - Shawn Colvin
You Are the Sunshine of My Life - Stevie Wonder
Pete Iacobelli (CEO/president)
I Can See Clearly Now - Jimmy Cliff/Johnny Nash
Julie James (Media consultant)
Trip Around the Sun - Jimmy Buffet
Tina Rusas (Media consultant)
Sunshine on My Shoulders - John Denver
Tracy Darga (Major account sales assistant)
Brighter Than the Sun - Colbie Caillat
Elizabeth Hosang (Digital reporter)
Bigger Than the Whole Sky, Taylor Swift
Mike Alfaro (Media consultant)
Space Oddity - David Bowie
Mr. Blue Sky - Electric Light Orchestra/Weezer
And a couple songs about what not to do:
Stare at the Sun - Thrice (Michael Stevens)
Staring at the Sun - The Offspring (Michael Stevens)
Staring at the Sun - TV on the Radio (Mike Alfaro)
Staring at the Sun - U2 (Logan Kassuba)
Staring at the Sun - Post Malone feat. SZA (Josh Monroe)