What songs we are listening to during the solar eclipse?

Monday’s solar eclipse is expected to pass over Michigan at 3:12:40 p.m. and end at 3:14:13 p.m. Two minutes is about enough time to listen to one of your favorite eclipse songs, and here is what our team will be tuning into on Monday.

LET US KNOW: What’s your favorite ‘eclipse song’?

Here’s who suggested some of the songs on our list.

Lots of people!

Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler

Michael Stevens (Meteorologist)

Steal My Sunshine - LEN!

Jeremy Erickson (Photojournalist)

Soak Up the Sun - Sheryl Crow

Meg Lau (Media Consultant)

Blinded by the Light - Bruce Springsteen/Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

Logan Kassuba (Digital Producer)

Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden

Blister in the Sun - Violent Femmes

Sunshine (Go Away Today) - Jonathan Edwards

Dan Firnbach (News Producer)

Ain’t No Sunshine - Bill Withers

Here Comes the Sun - The Beatles

Eclipse - Pink Floyd

Cara McDonald (Executive editor at MyNorth Media)

Solar Power - Lorde

Walking on Sunshine - Katrina & The Waves

Sunny Came Home - Shawn Colvin

You Are the Sunshine of My Life - Stevie Wonder

Pete Iacobelli (CEO/president)

I Can See Clearly Now - Jimmy Cliff/Johnny Nash

Julie James (Media consultant)

Trip Around the Sun - Jimmy Buffet

Tina Rusas (Media consultant)

Sunshine on My Shoulders - John Denver

Tracy Darga (Major account sales assistant)

Brighter Than the Sun - Colbie Caillat

Elizabeth Hosang (Digital reporter)

Bigger Than the Whole Sky, Taylor Swift

Mike Alfaro (Media consultant)

Space Oddity - David Bowie

Mr. Blue Sky - Electric Light Orchestra/Weezer

And a couple songs about what not to do:

Stare at the Sun - Thrice (Michael Stevens)

Staring at the Sun - The Offspring (Michael Stevens)

Staring at the Sun - TV on the Radio (Mike Alfaro)

Staring at the Sun - U2 (Logan Kassuba)

Staring at the Sun - Post Malone feat. SZA (Josh Monroe)







