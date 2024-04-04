Traverse City St. Francis opens season with impressive win over Elk Rapids

ELK RAPIDS - The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators got a measure of revenge in their girls soccer season opener on Thursday night, scoring a 3-0 Lake Michigan Conference win over Elk Rapids.

The Elks eliminated the Gladiators in the division three district semifinals last year, on their way to a state semifinals appearance.

Lilianna David got St. Francis on the board midway through the first half on a breakaway opportunity.

Just under five minutes later, they would double that lead with a goal by Riley Collins. Collins then added another goal late in the half off of an assist from Sidney Peters to stake St. Francis to a 3-0 halftime lead.

Paisleigh Upshaw earned the shutout victory in net for the Gladiators.

T.C. St. Francis (1-0, 1-0 LMC) hosts Boyne City on Monday, April 8. Elk Rapids (0-1, 0-1 LMC) visits Traverse City West on Saturday afternoon.