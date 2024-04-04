Saginaw Co. woman learns she won $227K after checking her junk email

LANSING – A Saginaw County woman checked her junk email, and it changed her life when she found a message from the Michigan Lottery informing her she’d won a $227,383 BIG CA$H second chance jackpot prize.

The 56-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $227,383 after she was selected in a random drawing that took place March 13. She earned entries into the giveaway by playing the eligible BIG CA$H Second Chance Jackpot games online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I noticed one day I had a voicemail from a few days prior, but I didn’t recognize the number,” said the player. “When I listened to it and it was the Michigan Lottery informing me I’d won a $227,383 prize, I didn’t know what to think. I told myself if it was real, I’d have some other sort of notification in my Lottery account or email.

“I checked my email and didn’t see anything, so I checked my junk mail just in case. As soon as I clicked my junk mailbox, there it was, an email from the Michigan Lottery! I couldn’t believe it. I researched all weekend to make sure it was real and then called the Lottery as soon as they opened Monday morning.”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to complete some home projects and invest.

“I can’t describe how much of a relief it is to win,” said the player. “This prize couldn’t have come at a better time and is going to change my life!”



