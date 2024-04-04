Room Redux of Northern Michigan seeking donations from the public to benefit children

A local non-profit needs help giving a new space to child abuse victims.

”We go in and we we totally transform their room into new safe space, a new healing space,” said Ryan Hallett, co executive of Room Redux.

Room Redux of Northern Michigan transforms the rooms of these victims. Due to low ticket sales, the non-profit was unable to put on their Night of Pure Imagination Gala. That is usually their biggest fundraiser event for the year.

The organization works with caregivers and parents to design a personally matched room for each child.

“We offer them what is referred to as an environmental transformation to kind of help them work through the trauma that they have experienced,” said Hallett.

Currently the organization is looking for $14,000 in donations to help transform seven rooms. The average cost per room is around $2,500. To make a donation, visit www.northernmichigan.room.