Michigan farmers adapting to a changing climate, experts say

Michigan farmers are grappling with a changing climate that could significantly threaten the industry in the coming years.

Bruno basso, a researcher at MSU, says climate change opens the door to a host of issues - erratic temperature swings, more intense rainfall and expanding the opportunities for pests to threaten crop yield.

“The impact both of climate change in general and these extreme events, without adaptation is is a major, major threat to food production globally,” he said.

Advertisement

Experts say the frequency and severity of weather events are set to increase. Northern Michigan is under even greater attention since the region is dealing with record warmth and periods of drought.

“It makes management more uncertain and more challenging,” said Tim Boring, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Boring says a field going quickly from a lack of moisture to a downpour of rain can be particularly dangerous for crops.

“It really just stresses plants in a significant way early in the season to a point that they just don’t recover later in the year and have the yields — both the quantity and the quality — that we might want.

Advertisement

Officials have now turned to highlighting mitigation and response measures, including restorative agriculture which focuses on preserving soil quality and the ability to support crop growth.

Some of those methods include planting of secondary crops and avoiding the use of a till and pesticides.

Basso says $20 billion in conservation investments from the USDA and attention on the issue at the state level have helped

“Farmers are becoming really more receptive of adaptation measures because that’s the only way that they really could survive on a long term,” Basso said.

Advertisement

Boring says while the economic impact of agricultural shifts may be significant, they are also focused on preserving the culture and traditions around farming.

“There’s certainly a financial hit to that of just the dependency of northwest Michigan and a lot of ways in the specialty crops but you know, if we only talk about the the economic, we’re missing a lot here too. These are culturally and socially really essential crops to what it means to be from Michigan.”

Experts say that the changes in the environment may also threaten some of Michigan’s most iconic fruit yields, including apples and cherries. Boring said that he expects greater investment in supporting farmers through the changes in the coming years.