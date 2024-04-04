Michigan driver killed when tire comes off another vehicle and hits his car

ANN ARBOR (AP) — A driver died when a tire came off another vehicle and flew through the air and into the windshield and roof of his car, Michigan State Police said.

A Dodge Journey SUV being driven by a 38-year-old Jackson man was traveling west on Interstate 94 in Ann Arbor around 4 p.m. Tuesday when his front driver’s side tire came loose, went over the median wall and struck the eastbound car, police said.

The car’s driver, a 49-year-old Dearborn Heights man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was injured.

It wasn’t clear how the tire came loose, police said.