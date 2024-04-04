Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea officially running to remain sheriff

Since the retirement of former Grand Traverse County Sheriff last year, Michael Shea took over the position and plans to run in the election this summer.

Shea has been with the department since 2005, serving in many different roles including undersheriff. Shea says it’s been his calling to serve the community where he was born and raised. He and current undersheriff Randy Fewless say the most important topics are mental health and transparency.

“It’s the wrong time to bring someone new with a steep learning curve in as a leader. We’re making great progress working with a diverse group of stakeholders. And although it’s been long overdue, we are finally sitting at the same table and listening to each other’s concerns,” Shea said.

Shea will be running against Charlie Jetter in the August 6 primary election. Jetter served with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office from 2001-2017 in several roles.