Grand Traverse County Road Commission respond to public feedback in latest meeting

It’s been six months since the abrupt change in leadership at the county road commission in Grand Traverse. Since then, the agency says transparency is the number one goal.

A public meeting earlier this week explained everything they’ve been working on, upcoming construction plans, and demonstrations of a new website.

The road commission board took questions and feedback from the audience. Road commissioners say no matter the township residents live in, everyone shares the road in the county and they will continue to seek public input.

“The road commission matters because sometimes things happen in the community that are so detached from you, you never think about them. But our roads, we drive on every day and they’re in front of our house impacting the value of it. And every time you hit a pothole, you’re pretty angry at the Grand Traverse County Road Commission. Our goal at the board was to help you get to know all of us better and how we make decisions and help us learn how to make better ones,” said Alisa Korn, road commission board member.

The next big construction project is the round-a-bout at Garfield and Potter streets with work starting April 22, ending in late June.







