Enter contest for once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tour the top of Mackinac Bridge

The Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce is raffling off a ticket to the top of the Mighty Mac.

Winners are able to take one person with them on the tour to the top. The Mackinac Bridge Authority gives raffle tickets to 25 organizations every year.

“The only way to be able to do this is to find a raffle from one of these organizations or an auction from one of these organizations and have that opportunity to to win and to be able to do this. So hypothetically, I guess there’s about 50 people a year that are able to do this,” said a chamber representative.

The tickets will be raffled off on May 31.