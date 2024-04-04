Crash in Mackinac County leaves Arizona man dead

MACKINAC COUNTY — An Arizona man was killed after a crash in Mackinac County, officials said Thursday morning.

Emergency management officials at the scene said a car rear-ended a Les Cheneuax Cedarville school bus Wednesday afternoon on M-129.

The school bus was stopped with its emergency flashers on when it was struck from behind by the vehicle, officials said.

Advertisement

There were no reports of injuries to anyone on the bus.

The driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old man from Arizona, died at the scene, officials said. A passenger is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.