Clare, Traverse City housing projects among those getting investment from the state

CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday joined the Michigan State Housing Development Authority in announcing new investments through Low-Income Housing Tax Credits awarded to 22 new construction and rehabilitation housing projects in 14 communities across the state.

Here are the Northern Michigan projects that will be affected:

Clarendon Glen, Clare – Credit award: $264,088

This project is being developed by CRA Development Group, LLC and Cove Investments and will preserve 24 units of affordable housing.

The development will feature 12 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom units targeted to residents at or below 60% area median income (AMI).

Of the 24 units, 15 will receive project-based vouchers through the United States Department of Agriculture Rental Assistance program.

Additionally, at least 15% of the available units at the development will carry a preference for households with tenant-based rental assistance. The development is expected to create 39 temporary jobs during the construction phase.

East Bay Flats, Traverse City – Credit award: $788,000

This project is being developed by Goodwill of Northern Michigan and TJ Acquisitions and will create 64 units of Permanent Supportive Housing.

The development will feature 13 studio and 51 one-bedroom units.

Each unit will receive rental assistance from MSHDA and will target clientele to include persons meeting HUD category 1 or 4 homelessness definition and are in the top 10% of the Local CoC Prioritized List.

Construction of the project is expected to create 52 temporary jobs with an additional 14 permanent jobs created once the project is completed.