The Good Bowl donates over $4,000 to Northwest Food Coalition

The restaurant in downtown Traverse City, The Good Bowl, donated $4,100 from an ongoing program they use for donations.

One dollar from every bowl is set aside for donation and the collection is given to a local non-profit.

“We wouldn’t have started the restaurant without this mission based model. I think it’s really important to not only bring some ethnic cuisine to Traverse City, but figure out a model where we can envelope a charity component.,” said Soon Hagerty, Good Bowl Owner.

The money donated today will go toward the coalitions “Farm to Neighbor” fund.