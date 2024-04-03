State police ask for help locating man missing from Montcalm Co. area

MONTCALM COUNTY — Michigan State Police are asking for help in locating a missing man.

MSP Lakeview Post troopers are investigating a missing person who was last known to be in the Pierson, Montcalm County area.

Troopers are attempting to locate Ayodeji Olamilekan Olojo. He is 5′10″, 160 lbs., black hair and brown eyes.

His vehicle was located on US-131 south of Pierson on Wednesday morning, and family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Ayodeji is believed to have been traveling from Mt. Pleasant to the Grand Rapids area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.