Sanford man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material

MIDLAND COUNTY — The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of MSP said they arrested a Sanford man for possession of child pornography.

According to ICAC, the investigation started when they were tipped off that Bradley Ryan Maxson was looking at sexually abusive material of children on the internet.

Maxson was arrested, and digital evidence was seized. He was charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

You can find more resources from ICAC on their website.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, please report it to the CyberTipLine.