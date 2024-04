The Rhosebud Club, an affiliate group of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, shows young women in grades 8-11 the the importance of self-esteem, making strong, lasting friendships, and finding opportunities for young women of color.

In this week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind, we meet two extraordinary young ladies and their moms who are part of this groundbreaking program designed to “grow” strong, confident, capable young women.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.