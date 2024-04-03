M-22 and M-72 construction coming to Grand Traverse County next year

A 2.2 mile section of road will see pavement restoration, drainage improvements, and sidewalk replacements to name just a few of the changes. A round-about will also be constructed at the intersection of M-72 and M-22.

“This will be an opportunity not only to see what current conditions are and and voice concerns about what’s happening right now, but to look at the preliminary design that we have and see if there are potential changes yet at this stage. We expect the final design to be completed sometime the middle of this year,” said James Lake, MDOT North Region Communications Representative.

A meeting for the public to voice concerns and feedback will be 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at the Elmwood Township Hall.