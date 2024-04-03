Lakewood on the Green opening for golf season

Golf courses in Northern Michigan are getting read to tee off for the season.

Lakewood on the Green of Cadillac plans to open Friday for the first rounds of the season. In years past the course would open in mid-April.

The course is planning to use the next several days for general maintenance.

There are a few reason the course is opening early, according to Ken Justin, director of golf at the course.

“You know, Mother Nature, obviously the forecast going forward, this weekend’s looking better, but, you know, get maintenance all lined up, get the course ready Greens mode tees mode that playable conditions so there’s a lot of variables to that open date,” Justin said.

Changes coming this year include: new tee boxes on the front and back nine, tree removal and more.