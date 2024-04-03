Community foundation invests one million into Michigan housing fund

The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation made a million dollar investment to help curb the housing crisis.

The Michigan Housing Fund goes toward supporting attainable housing projects in the region. The money comes from their endowment portfolio which also designated another million dollars to support impact investing initiatives. Representatives of the foundation say advocating for this issue is a high priority.

“Housing is tied to so many things. If we want to attract and retain talent in the region, we need to have housing. So we see this experience all the time. This is really critical,” said David Mengebier, GT County Regional Community Foundation President and CEO.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.gtrcf.org.