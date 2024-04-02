Gotion hosting virtual town hall to answer questions from the public

A spokesperson for the battery plant Gotion plans to answer questions from the community in an upcoming virtual town hall. The town hall starts at 6 p.m. on April 8.

The company plans to update and share progress they’ve made so far in the battery plant. They plan to bring facts and figures and addressing any questions the community has.

“I expect that after the conversation, the the rumors and then new windows and conjecture about how the CCP runs our company are completely false. And then I’ll answer any and all questions about the process milestones, use of local contractors, everything of those nature, whatever people want to know,” said Chuck Thelen, Gotion Inc. North American Manufacturing Vice President.



