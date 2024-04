TRAVERSE CITY — An overturned semi truck impacted morning commutes on US-31.

The Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the intersection of 3 Mile and US-31 North a little after 7 a.m.

Deputies said the semi was hauling two trailers. A mechanical failure caused a dolly pin in the rear trailer to stay straight as the semi turned.

The semi hit a curb and flipped over. No one was reported injured.