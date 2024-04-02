Cherry Capital Ink offers discount to fundraise for Women’s Resource Center

Cherry Capital Ink is offering discounted piercings and flash tattoos on Sunday, April 14 to benefit the Women’s Resource Center.

April is Sexual Abuse Awareness month and to honor the cause, proceeds from all tattoos and piercings on April 14 will go toward the non-profit resource center.

The owner of Cherry Capital Ink, Brook Tremblay, says it’s a cause that is near and ear to her heart.

“I feel very strongly about helping out and giving back to the Women’s Resource Center being a victim of domestic violence myself. It’s now time for me to give back,” Tremblay said.

“Opportunities like this are really important because people are thinking about what we’re doing and we have an opportunity to have a platform, if you will, and share our services. So the more that we can communicate what we’re doing to the community, the more people that impacts,” Tremblay said.