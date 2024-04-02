Alpena woman calls 911 for help getting into locked vehicle, troopers arrest her when they realize it’s not hers: MSP

ALPENA COUNTY — Michigan State Police said Tuesday that an Alpena woman has been charged with attempting to steal a vehicle, calling 911 for a non-emergency, making a false police report, and resisting and obstructing.

On March 29, troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post were sent to investigate multiple calls made to Alpena County Central Dispatch from a woman requesting help unlocking a vehicle and needing a jump start. She was told several times to not call 911 for non-emergencies, deputies said.

When troopers arrived, they determined that the vehicle did not to belong to the woman, they said.

The owner of the vehicle, a family member, came to the MSP Alpena Post and alleged 51-year-old Michelle McPherson had broken the driver-side window of her Ford Taurus while attempting to take it, troopers said.

McPherson did not have keys to the vehicle or permission to drive it, troopers said.

Troopers spoke with McPherson at her residence, and McPherson told troopers the vehicle was stolen from her, they said. Troopers informed McPherson the vehicle was not registered to her, and she was under arrest.

McPherson resisted and became combative with the troopers, they said.

She was handcuffed and sent to the Alpena County Jail.

McPherson was arraigned in the 88th District Court in Alpena County on one count of false police report, one count of attempted unauthorized driving away motor vehicle, one count unauthorized use emergency telecommunications service, and two counts resisting and obstructing police.



