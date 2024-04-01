New Lock at the Soo mostly closed to vessel traffic; sign up for alerts to be notified of openings

SAULT STE. MARIE – Ongoing New Lock at the Soo construction activities are occurring in the St. Marys Falls Canal hydroelectric power plant tailrace.

Beginning April 1, the area is closed to all vessel traffic except at the specific direction of the Soo Locks Chief Lockmaster.

Scheduled New Lock at the Soo construction activities are anticipated to allow exceptions to this closure beginning most Saturdays at 6 p.m. through the following Monday at 6 a.m., and infrequently on other days.

Illuminated traffic signs are positioned at the east end of the tailrace to indicate open or closed status.

The Corps of Engineers will send text message alerts indicating change in open or closed status to individuals who sign up to receive notifications. To sign up for text message alerts when status changes occur, please text 906-259-2841 with the message ADD TO TAILRACE NOTIFICATIONS, or email carrie.d.fox@usace.army.mil with your cellular phone number and request to be added to the tailrace status text message alert list.

If you have previously signed up for text message alerts, you will continue to receive them.