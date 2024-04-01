MSP Bomb Squad handles 2 device disposals over the weekend in Antrim Co.

Mark-25 Marine Marker military flare (MSP Bomb Squad)

ANTRIM COUNTY — The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad says they handled two separate incident on Easter Sunday in Antrim County.

In the first, MSP says a homeowner in Kewadin reported that a military ordinance had washed up onshore in Grand Traverse Bay. The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office notified the MSP Bomb Squad, which disposed of the Mark-25 Marine Marker military flare.

In the second incident, a trooper from the MSP Gaylord Post reportedly stopped a car on US-131 in Mancelona and saw an explosive device on the dashboard. MSP Bomb Squad responded and disposed of the M-150.

MSP wants to remind everyone to report any items suspected to be hazardous or explosive. You should never try to pick up or dispose of the item yourself.