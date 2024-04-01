Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservatory hosting Unusual Spring Experience

The weather impacts the environment in many different ways. This week in Traverse City, learn exactly how at an exploratory event starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Mitchell Creek Meadows.

This is a tour of the one mile universally accessible trail that will take about 1 hour. The site features multiple restoration projects, including Mitchell Creek tributaries, invasive species removal, a dune garden, and native plant landscaping.

A stewardship staff member will walk people through the effects of the fluctuating weather on local flora and fauna.

Many species in northern Michigan, both resident and migratory, depend on regular seasonal cues to survive and thrive in our northern climate. One of these cues is the typical volume of snowfall. Various plants and animals rely on snow cover until the average temperature rises significantly day and night.

When temperatures rise too early, there can be numerous consequences, many of which are harmful. During this excursion, participants will explore some of the effects of this year’s unusually warm winter on our region’s wildlife.

“There’s quite a bit out of whack so it was a really interesting to me always a little sad to see things change and not for the better. So I thought it was important to share what we’ve experienced this winter and how that impacts what we all love,” said Steve Lagerquit, stewardship specialist.

Organizers encourage anyone participating to consider bringing your camera or binoculars. Dress for the weather, and bring sunscreen and bug spray for your safety and comfort. Participants should also come prepared with water and a snack. Although the trail does not go through the woods or tall grasses, it’s recommend to wear long pants, toe-covered shoes, and do a tick check at the journey’s end.

Anyone interested should sign up online at www.gtrlc.org/recreation-events/events/.