Grand Traverse Co. man accused of impersonating officer, driving under the influence

TRAVERSE CITY — a Grand Traverse County man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a police officer.

Traverse City Police say the man first showed up at Munson Medical Center on Friday morning, saying he was going to “patrol The Pines.”

About an hour later, a contractor at Oleson’s on Long Lake Road reported his trailer had been hit by a Subaru. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they found the suspect still there, wearing a police uniform from the city of Niles.

They say he appeared to be under the influence of prescription medication.

He was arrested for impersonating an officer and operating under the influence.