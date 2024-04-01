Good Day Northern Michigan, Monday, April 1

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to bring some extra attention to stopping child abuse before it happens.

Wexford Missaukee Child Protection Council plans to continue their outreach message – “mentor, advocate, donate” – this month. Prevention coordinator Karen Staub joins us.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Young Progressive Activists of North-West Michigan

A local organization is inviting residents age 40 and under to help create a space for young people in the region to meet and make connections in Manistee.

Young Progressive Activists of North-West Michigan co-founder Mara Davidson talks about their plans to build upon their success over the years.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Breaking the Stigma of Aging

We hear a lot about “aging gracefully” and the stigma attached to getting older, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Kat Palms of Leelanau Wellness Collective and Ken Scott, transformational coach, tell us about a special event this week at the City Opera House in Traverse City.