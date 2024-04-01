Central Michigan International Film Festival starts this week

The annual five-day showcase at the Central Michigan International Film Festival starts this Wednesday, April 3, with a diverse showing of films from around the world.

The event takes place over multiple venues both on and off campus, and is organized and staffed by students. The festival highlights independent, international, and Michigan-made films, including films produced by Central Michigan students.

The festival runs April 3-7 at Celebration Cinema, Mid-Michigan College and the Central Michigan Campus auditorium and library. Tickets cost $5-8 with a discounted rate for students and seniors. Tickets available on-line or at the door. For a full schedule of showings visit www.cmfilmfest.com.