Women’s History Month: How to champion diversity and inclusion at your business

Today we wrap up our coverage of National Women’s History Month by sitting down with Nancy Geenan, CEO of Flexability, an equity and inclusion consulting firm.

Nancy is also the author of “The Advantage of Other: A Leader’s Guide to Building an Equitable, Dynamic, and Productive Workplace.” Nancy has made it her mission to bring more inclusion to the county’s workplaces by providing the data that backs up the sentiment that a diverse and inclusive workplace will have an edge over those that do not make this a priority.

For more information on Nancy or her work, visit the Nancy Geenan website.