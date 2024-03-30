Out of the Woods Farm celebrates Maple Weekend despite ‘different’ season

ANTRIM COUNTY — The inconsistent and warm weather has created some difficulties for local maple syrup farms.

Out of the Woods Farm began their season in February, a month earlier than usual. However, the weather changes made their tapping in the season inconsistent.

The weather has also impacted the sap itself, with the sap being clearer and having a lower sugar content.

Advertisement

Despite this, they say it has not negatively affected their season, or their maple weekend.

Joe Woods, owner of Out of the Woods Farm, said, “It was just different. Usually we look at about a six-week period, and we’re going on to eight or nine weeks now. It’s just a different season. It’s like any type of agricultural product you just have to work with, you know, with the weather that you get.”

The farm’s Maple Weekend will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit the farm’s website.