Mud, Sweat and Beers gearing up for another ‘life-changing’ event

Mud, Sweat and Beers have been bringing competitive mountain bike racing and donations to the area since 2010.

The race has 900-plus participants racing between a 25-, 10- and 2-mile course, starting and ending at Mt. Holiday.

For the event organizers, planning for the race never truly stops. They say the race brings excitement to the mountain biking community.

Advertisement

“It’s just a blessing to have an impact not only on Mt. Holiday but other nonprofits, but also people individually. We’ve had many times throughout the years, people said the race ‘changed my life, it got me back into fitness.’ And we’re … just blessed to have that opportunity,” said Jim Kalajian, Mud, Sweat and Beer event director.

More than 900 participants have already signed up for their next race, which will take place May 4.