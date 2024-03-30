Mecosta County Deputies Investigating Canadian Lakes Pharmacy Break-In

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s office needs your help finding the people they say broke into a pharmacy and stole controlled substances.

Deputies say the break in happened early Saturday morning at the Canadian Lakes Pharmacy.

Investigators say it appears whoever broke in, first tried breaking in to a neighboring business in the strip mall where the pharmacy is located.

Advertisement

They eventually broke in through a back wall to the building.

The Sheriff says controlled substances were taken from the pharmacy.

If you have any information on this break in, you’re asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150 or through the TIP email at tips@mecostasheriff.org